Emily Upjohn ran out an impressive length and three quarters winner on her seasonal return at Epsom Downs earlier this month when securing the second Group One success of her career in the Dahlbury Coronation Cup. Although that victory came over a mile and a half, Gosden is confident Emily Upjohn will be able to handle the drop back in trip over a course and distance she triumphed over by nine and a half lengths in a fillies’ novice contest last season.

The Newmarket handler is readying the daughter of Sea The Stars, who he trains in partnership alongside his son Thady, for a tilt at the prestigious mile and a quarter Group One prize, which is staged for the 127th time on Saturday 8th July.

Gosden said: “The Eclipse is the plan. That is what we said right after the Coronation Cup, that we would go for the Eclipse. We are very happy with her. She took the Coronation Cup in her stride and we will now head to the Eclipse. For a big girl she has a tremendous turn of foot which is a potent weapon. She had quite a time off from October before her run at Epsom and she didn’t run a lot last year after it all went a bit strange in the King George but she seems in great order now.

“Coming back in trip will be alright for her and 10 furlongs at Sandown should suit her fine. We will then hopefully look towards going back over a mile and a half again. She did win over course and distance in a novice event last year so she likes the track that is for sure. The competition might be a bit tougher this time though!”

While Emily Upjohn’s victory at Epsom Downs did not come as a surprise to Gosden, he admitted he was impressed in the manner in how it was achieved.

He added: “She had been working well before the Coronation Cup but we don’t try and do what she did on the track at home. You can travel well in your work on the bridle at home, but I didn’t let her come off the bridle at home. I knew those that rode her felt there was plenty there but you don’t go asking for it at home and to that extent we were very pleased with the way she quickened at Epsom. It looks like it will be a good Eclipse with a good combination of horses coming but we are very happy with her.”