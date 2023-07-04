Coral-Eclipse preview: Dubai Honour ready for big test

Tom Marquand will aim to continue his summer to savour by securing a first domestic Group One of the year aboard Dubai Honour, who he believes is ‘well capable’ of exposing any frailties in his rivals in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park.

After delivering King Charles III his first Royal Ascot winner aboard stablemate Desert Hero in the King George V Handicap last month, the Classic-winning rider will attempt to add to that success aboard the Pride Of Dubai gelding in the mile and a quarter feature. The William Haggas-trained five year old fail to get his head in front in five starts last year, however he enjoyed a profitable trip to Australia earlier this year with Group One wins in the Ranvet Stakes at Rosehill and the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick. And although Dubai Honour, who was last sighted finishing third in the FWD QEII Cup at Sha Tin, Hong Kong, in April is currently a 12-1 chance with race sponsor Coral to secure a first domestic top-level success Marquand believes he is not there to make up the numbers. Marquand said: “Dubai Honour is all set to go at the weekend. I’ve not sat on him at all since Hong Kong but I saw him the other day and he looks great and I know they are happy with him.

“He had a fantastic time in Australia. He got his maiden Group One on the board then his second one in quick succession. He had to beat some good horses in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes. He then went to Hong Kong and he ran a very respectable race on ground that was probably just too sharp. Romantic Warrior has proven himself at that level on lots of occasions now. He never really had a clean run at the big days last season but going abroad proved pivotal in getting his head over the line in a big one. “He has had a freshen up since he has come back and I’m looking forward to seeing him back on a British racecourse. Emily Upjohn was fantastic at Epsom in the Coronation Cup and she has an electric turn of foot while Paddington gets so much weight from us and he looks very good. He doesn’t have as much to find as it might initially look, and he would be a horse that would be well capable of finding any flaws in any of their armour.” While Dubai Honour is yet to make an impression at the highest level in Britain, Marquand hopes he can take inspiration from former stablemate Addeybb, who successfully transferred his impressive international form back on home territory. Marquand added: “Going abroad proved pivotal in getting Dubai Honour’s head over the line in a big one. As with saw with Addeybb he won his first Group One races down there then he came back and went and won a Champion Stakes later in his career back here. Hopefully this lad can take another step forward for getting his head in front down there and can crack on as a Group One horse. He had to bridge the class gap realistically in Australia, but he is an older horse and he is coming together now.” Although Dubai Honour and Addeybb share similarities in their international form figures Marquand feels that both horses, despite being talented, are very different as individuals. He added: “Both Dubai Honour and Addeybb have taken their travelling very well, but both are different types of horses to ride and have anything to do with.

Addeybb was not a flash horse, he was just workmanlike. He would just grind it out. Whereas Dubai Honour, as he showed when winning the Queen Elizabeth Stakes, has probably got a bit more natural zip in him. Addeybb managed to prove it again and again and the longevity was there which is testament to what everyone at Somerville Lodge did to him over the years. Dubai Honour is starting that journey now and hopefully he can continue on that right path.”