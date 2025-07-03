Menu icon
David Ord

Coral-Eclipse preview: David Ord sets the scene

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Sat July 05, 2025 · 1d ago

And 11 became six.

But even with the reduced number the first £1million Coral-Eclipse offers up a fascinating clash of the generations.

Ombudsman is our poster boy. He arrived on the big stage in style at Royal Ascot last month, producing a rapier-like turn of foot to cut down Anmaat and win a Prince Of Wales’s Stakes run at a searching gallop.

It broke those who sat close to it and served the Group One up on a platter to those who either didn't or couldn't.

But still you watch that change of gear, the way he overhauled a Champion Stakes winner who had got first run, and even on the sixth or seventh viewing you think ‘wow’.

Now he faces a fresh challenge. Because unless someone is going to go for gold from the moment the stalls open and rip up the anticipated script, this is going to be a whole different ball game.

