The son of Justify enjoyed a sensational juvenile campaign, culminating in a dominant Dewhurst display, but then disappointed as an odds-on favourite for the 2000 Guineas when returning to Newmarket.

However, he was back on song when comfortably accounting for Ambiente Friendly in the premier Classic at Epsom and will now head to Sandown next week as a red-hot market leader to secure more Group One glory, this time over 10 furlongs.

The trainer said: “He’s good, he worked this morning and everything went very well with him. He worked very well and everyone seems very happy. We think he has come forward from Epsom, which we thought he would. It was obviously his first time on a turning track, his first time to drop in and first time beyond seven furlongs or a mile.

“He had a lot of things to learn in a very short time at Epsom and we were delighted with him. Ryan (Moore) said he was very green through the race, we’ve been very happy with him since. It will be interesting and we’re looking forward to it.

“We always thought he wouldn’t have any problem with a mile, a mile and a quarter or a mile and a half. He travels very well, he has a lot of class, he quickens, he stays. He has a lot of the very important stuff in a horse. We’re looking forward to seeing him run.”