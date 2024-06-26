Coral-Eclipse: Passenger ruled out

Sir Michael Stoute’s colt made a thrilling start to his four-year-old campaign, brushing Israr aside with a degree of ease that sent him straight to the top of the ante-post lists for the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at the Royal meeting.

An infection ruled him out of that particular Group One assignment and connections have now run out of time to prepare Passenger for the Eclipse, where he was generally the second-favourite behind Derby hero City Of Troy.

Alan Cooper, racing manager for owner the Niarchos family, confirmed that Passenger will be missing from the Esher Group One – where he would have had the chance to replicate the achievements of his sire Ulysses, who struck in the Sandown feature in 2017.

However, having seen the form of his Chester win franked in good style by Israr’s Wolferton Stakes romp at Ascot, hopes are high the four-year-old can be back soon to build on his Roodee triumph in one of the many top-race entries he holds later in the season.