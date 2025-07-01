Coral Eclipse news: Thady Gosden on Ombudsman chance

The four-year-old produced a blistering turn of foot to cut down Anmaat and win the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot last month and is a warm favourite for the weekend feature. However the quick turnaround is just one of things at the back of the joint-trainer’s mind.

“It’s very tight, you’d rather given them longer when they’re running in good, solid, Group One races like he is, but he’s come out of it in very good order,” Gosden told a Jockey Club media briefing.

“He only had one run before this season in the Brigadier Gerard when he was second to Almaqam and hasn’t had a hard season, or a hard career so far really, so we thought why not see if he’s ready for this.”

The Royal Ascot victory marked Ombudsman’s arrival at the top table.

“It was a very tough race, there were a lot of hard-knocking Group One horses in there and he was still relatively inexperienced, it was his first run in a Group One. We always thought he had the potential to be the class of horse he is, but you only find out on the day," his trainer continued.

“He had a few traffic problems but luckily he has that great turn of foot Night Of Thunder seems to give them and he picked up well when William Buick asked asked him.”