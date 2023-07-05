Coral-Eclipse latest | Ed Crisford: Jamie Spencer key on West Wind Blows

Ed Crisford admits that West Wind Blows faces a ‘challenging test’ in the Coral-Eclipse on Saturday.
However, he believes having the assistance of former champion jockey Jamie Spencer in the saddle for the Sandown Park feature is a big plus towards his chances.
The 43 year old rider will bid to continue making waves on the biggest stages of them all at the weekend when joining forces with the Teofilo gelding, who Ed trains in partnership with his father Simon, in the prestigious mile and a quarter contest, which forms part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.
After celebrating Group One glory on Khaadem in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, one of two winners he enjoyed at Royal Ascot, the 2007 champion jockey notched another top-level winner aboard Via Sistina in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday.
And while West Wind Blows is currently priced up as the 25/1 outsider of the six entries that remain in contention for the £750,000 event with race sponsor Coral, Crisford feels he can give Spencer another good spin at the highest level.
Crisford said: “I don’t think West Wind Blows will look out of place on Saturday. It is a championship race and there are some of the best horses in training in it, but funny things can happen in these small field races.
“It is going to be a challenging test but the horse is in great order and he deserves to take his chance.
“Jamie Spencer will ride him and they are a very good match. Jamie understands the horse and believes in the horse. He understands how to be with him as he can be a bit of a quirky horse in his demeanour. He has ridden him in work a few times which helps.
“Jamie is doing very well at the moment but he is one of the best jockeys around. He is a very experienced rider and he is always good to have on board your horses.”
Having finished third on his comeback behind a rejuvenated Hurricane Lane in the Group Two Jockey Club Stakes at Newmarket, West Wind Blows was subsequently gelded, but it is a decision that connections have not looked back on.
Since undergoing his gelding operation West Wind Blows has tasted victory in a Group Three at Paris-Lonchamp before finding only Pyledriver too strong stepped back up to a mile and a half in the Hardwicke Stakes at the Royal meeting last month.
Crisford added: “Of course you are disappointed when you don’t win but the only reason he was the even money favourite at Newmarket is that people didn’t have the faith in Hurricane Lane because he had run so badly at Newbury.
“The real Hurricane Lane turned up at Newmarket that day and we were all just running for second place after that. As the race unfolded we pretty much knew our fate as we couldn’t run to the level of Hurricane Lane.
“At the end of the day Hurricane Lane is an Irish Derby winner and a St Leger winner. He is a proper piece of kit.
“After the race Abdulla Al Mansoori (owner) decided to get him gelded and he has come back from it and done really well.
“He bounced back with a win in France and that set him up nicely for Ascot where he ran a belter to finish second to Pyledriver.
“Since he has had the gelding operation it has helped him relax in his races. He is channelling his energy much better which is helping him stay. Now it is just a case of climbing the ladder.”
Although West Wind Blows next assignment comes just 14 days after his last one, Crisford is encouraged that the race will not come too soon after insisting that he is showing all the right signs at home
Crisford said: “It does come soon enough after Ascot but he has bounced out of Ascot and come out of it very well.
“We just thought he was in great order we would take our chance. There will be a small field, which helps, while the mile and a quarter at Sandown should suit him very well.
“Hopefully he will keep improving and be a fun horse to have around. If he can run a good race we will be happy.”
Stablemate Poker Face will bid to open his account for the season at the track 24 hours earlier when attempting to leave his below par effort in the Listed Wolferton Stakes at the Royal meeting at the same level in the Davies Insurance Solutions Gala Stakes (Friday 7th July).
He said: “Poker Face was slightly disappointing in the Wolferton but he was quite far back that day and not much was coming from further back off what was a strong pace. You can put a line through that.
“He is a lightly-raced horse that is climbing up the ladder and he has been very well since that run. There is a small field for this race as well and he has to have a chance in it.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org