Coral-Eclipse latest | Ed Crisford: Jamie Spencer key on West Wind Blows

However, he believes having the assistance of former champion jockey Jamie Spencer in the saddle for the Sandown Park feature is a big plus towards his chances.

The 43 year old rider will bid to continue making waves on the biggest stages of them all at the weekend when joining forces with the Teofilo gelding, who Ed trains in partnership with his father Simon, in the prestigious mile and a quarter contest, which forms part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

After celebrating Group One glory on Khaadem in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, one of two winners he enjoyed at Royal Ascot, the 2007 champion jockey notched another top-level winner aboard Via Sistina in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday.

And while West Wind Blows is currently priced up as the 25/1 outsider of the six entries that remain in contention for the £750,000 event with race sponsor Coral, Crisford feels he can give Spencer another good spin at the highest level.

Crisford said: “I don’t think West Wind Blows will look out of place on Saturday. It is a championship race and there are some of the best horses in training in it, but funny things can happen in these small field races.

“It is going to be a challenging test but the horse is in great order and he deserves to take his chance.

“Jamie Spencer will ride him and they are a very good match. Jamie understands the horse and believes in the horse. He understands how to be with him as he can be a bit of a quirky horse in his demeanour. He has ridden him in work a few times which helps.

“Jamie is doing very well at the moment but he is one of the best jockeys around. He is a very experienced rider and he is always good to have on board your horses.”

Having finished third on his comeback behind a rejuvenated Hurricane Lane in the Group Two Jockey Club Stakes at Newmarket, West Wind Blows was subsequently gelded, but it is a decision that connections have not looked back on.

Since undergoing his gelding operation West Wind Blows has tasted victory in a Group Three at Paris-Lonchamp before finding only Pyledriver too strong stepped back up to a mile and a half in the Hardwicke Stakes at the Royal meeting last month.