Maxime Guyon - rode Grand Prix de Paris winner
Maxime Guyon: Rides Sosie in the Eclipse

Coral-Eclipse latest news | Sosie team confident of big run at Sandown

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri July 04, 2025

Connections of Sosie are confident that the ground and trip will pose no problems for him in Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse.

Andre Fabre’s son of Sea The Stars has done most of his racing on softer ground in France and as a three-year-old last season his best form was over a mile and a half.

However, he has dropped in trip successfully this campaign to win the Prix Ganay over the extended 10 furlongs and the Prix d’Ispahan over nine furlongs – both Group One contests at Longchamp.

The Racing Manager to the owners, the Wertheimer Brothers, Pierre-Yves Bureau, said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “We’re excited. I think it’s the first big confrontation between the three-year-olds and the older horses.

“The horse has been perfect this year winning his two Group Ones in Longchamp so we are very pleased with him.

“We felt it was the time we travel with him, it’s the first time he travels and I hope everything will be okay.

“It’s a very strong field but that’s nice, that’s Group Ones.

“When he won the Grand Prix de Paris last year it was on the good ground and I don’t think there will be a problem with the good ground.

“That’s what we were expecting [him to do well over a mile and a quarter]. His dam was a miler so we tried and he performed nicely in the Ganay. We discussed the possibility of the Eclipse Stakes then.

“We have been very lucky with all this family. They are good fighters and I’d say that’s what we’ll need tomorrow.”

Sosie - King George among 2025 targets
Race In Focus: Fran Berry's Coral-Eclipse insights

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

