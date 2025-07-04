Coral-Eclipse latest news | Sosie team confident of big run at Sandown

Andre Fabre’s son of Sea The Stars has done most of his racing on softer ground in France and as a three-year-old last season his best form was over a mile and a half.

However, he has dropped in trip successfully this campaign to win the Prix Ganay over the extended 10 furlongs and the Prix d’Ispahan over nine furlongs – both Group One contests at Longchamp.

The Racing Manager to the owners, the Wertheimer Brothers, Pierre-Yves Bureau, said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “We’re excited. I think it’s the first big confrontation between the three-year-olds and the older horses.

“The horse has been perfect this year winning his two Group Ones in Longchamp so we are very pleased with him.

“We felt it was the time we travel with him, it’s the first time he travels and I hope everything will be okay.

“It’s a very strong field but that’s nice, that’s Group Ones.

“When he won the Grand Prix de Paris last year it was on the good ground and I don’t think there will be a problem with the good ground.

“That’s what we were expecting [him to do well over a mile and a quarter]. His dam was a miler so we tried and he performed nicely in the Ganay. We discussed the possibility of the Eclipse Stakes then.

“We have been very lucky with all this family. They are good fighters and I’d say that’s what we’ll need tomorrow.”