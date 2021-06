Coral-Eclipse tips: Horse-by-horse guide to Sandown Group One, including Mishriff and St Mark's Basilica

Richard Mann provides a definitive guide to the seven runners in the 2021 Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday.

Addeybb Age: 7 | Weight: 9-7 | Jockey: TBC | Trainer: William Haggas | OR: 125 Addeybb has seen and done just about everything – from winning Lincolns to plundering big prizes around the world – and at the grand old age of seven, he remains a top-class performer capable of landing the very best races. That was again in evidence when he scythed through the Ascot mud to beat Skalleti in last year's Champion Stakes and he backed that up by landing his third Australian Group One in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick in April. The prospect of cut in the ground at Sandown on Saturday will have connections jumping for joy and his prominent style of racing is ideally suited to this track. Armory Age: 4 | Weight: 9-7 | Jockey: TBC | Trainer: Aidan O'Brien | OR: 119

Armory wins the Huxley Stakes

Exactly where Armory stands in the Ballydoyle pecking order nowadays is hard to fathom, but it's almost impossible to think he's not in here to help ensure an honest pace for stablemate St Mark's Basilica, for all the very best of his form entitles him to run in a race of this stature on merit. Let's not forget that this Galileo offspring was sent off odds-on when winning the Tyros and Futurity Stakes before he rounded off his juvenile season with a pair of seconds and a third in Group One company. His three-year-old campaign was hardly a washout either, given he was successful at Group Three level and was only two lengths behind Magical in the Irish Champion Stakes. He reappeared this year with a decisive success in the Huxley Stakes, too, but market support suggested he was quietly fancied to beat Love at Royal Ascot, and his inability to see off her and Audarya – despite having a fitness advantage over both – suggests winning at the top level might just prove beyond him. Japan Age: 4 | Weight: 9-7 | Jockey: TBC | Trainer: Aidan O'Brien | OR: 114 Another from the Aidan O'Brien stable, and in truth, his career is in danger of petering out having briefly threatened to touch greatness in a three-year-old campaign that saw him finish a close third in the Derby before winning a pair of Group Ones, latterly the Juddmonte International when he gamely saw off the high-class Crystal Ocean. Fourth in the Arc six weeks later, keeping Japan in training the following season was expected to see him prove himself one of the best older horses in Europe, though those plans came crashing down to earth when he was slammed at Royal Ascot at the beginning of a five-race summer that yielded little reward. A season later and he is still going, but victory in the Ormonde Stakes at Chester didn't prove a catalyst for a return to his very best and he was a long way behind Wonderful Tonight in the Hardwicke Stakes. Mishriff Age: 4 | Weight: 9-7 | Jockey: David Egan | Trainer: John and Thady Gosden | OR: 122

In a race of potential superstars, Mishriff could well prove to be pick of the bunch having enhanced his already glowing reputation in the Middle East this spring with a pair of top-flight victories that demonstrated both his class and versatility. Dominant when running away with last season's French Derby at Chantilly, he was equally impressive when defying his inexperience on dirt to beat Bob Baffert's latest superstar, Charlatan, in the Saudi Cup. Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile hero Knicks Go was put in his place back in fourth. It was a monster performance – beating the Americans at their own game on dirt – but one that was always likely to leave its mark. Still, team Gosden pressed on and only a month later Mishriff was at it again, stepping up three furlongs in distance to tough it out in the Sheema Classic, seeing off Chrono Genesis and Loves Only You in determined fashion having been forced to mount his challenge from a wide track position turning for home. His two main victims on that occasion have both won Grade Ones in the Far East since, giving the form a healthy look, and with his three-month break following those exploits well-deserved, it will surely take a performance of equine greatness to stop him in his tracks at Sandown. The crowning of a new king awaits. Wonderful Tonight Age: 4 | Weight: 9-4 | Jockey: TBC | Trainer: David Menuisier | OR: 117 Just as connections of Addeybb are hoping for testing conditions at Sandown, Wonderful Tonight's trainer David Menuisier could be forgiven for performing a rain dance in the coming days given how well his four-year-old daughter of Le Havre handles deep ground. She has certainly come a long way in a short space of time, finishing second in a French Listed race under a year ago before rapidly progressing through the ranks and ending last season with victories in the Prix de Royallieu and British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes. Both of those wins came in testing ground and she relished similar conditions when beating Broome with something to spare in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot recently. She might well be able to improve on that comeback run, though one suspects she will need to coming up against a couple of potential superstars here. Nevertheless, she is evidently still improving and would be a match for the very best if she's allowed to take her chance – something that looks unlikely according to her trainer at the time of writing.

El Drama Age: 3 | Weight: 8-11 | Jockey: Andrea Atzeni | Trainer: Roger Varian | OR: 105 The lowest-rated horse on official figures and one with a significant amount to find on all known form. Having looked a smart prospect when beating Maximal in the Dee Stakes, the son of Lope De Vega found the step up to the top table too hot to handle when well beaten in the French Derby. He was unable to make use of a good early pitch at Chantilly and faded badly late on. One of only two three-year-olds in this race, he retains plenty of potential and given the talent trainer Roger Varian has at his disposal this summer, it should be viewed as a positive that he is keen to have another crack at Group One level with a horse who, like a few in here, likes to get his toe in. While it is very hard to see him winning, we probably haven't seen the best of El Drama just yet and he might just be capable of ruffling a few feathers amongst the market principals. St Mark's Basilica Age: 3 | Weight: 8-11 | Jockey: TBC | Trainer: Aidan O'Brien | OR: 120 This famous race so often produces a clash of the generations: Derby winner versus established older horse who must concede 10lb to his younger rival. This time around there is no Epsom form to consider – not from this season anyway – but we do have a Derby winner vying for a favouritism, and a brilliant one, too, in St Mark's Basilica. In many respects, 2021 has so far been a disappointing one for team Ballydoyle, with a seemingly exciting crop of three-year-old colts continually failing to impact the early-season Classics. Most significantly, Bolshoi Ballet was a major flop in the Epsom showpiece. Perhaps this year's colts just aren't up to scratch, but one horse who has stood tall is this silky-smooth son of Siyouni. Always well touted, he was good enough to see off more battle-hardened rivals in last year's Dewhurst, and kicked off his three-year-old career with a commanding victory in the French 2000 Guineas before adding the French Derby in equally impressive fashion a few weeks later. Rarely does a Flat season pass without a new O'Brien champion arriving on the scene and given Saturday will only be the eighth start of St Mark's Basilica's career, there is the potential for him to find even greater levels of improvement. The prospect of him locking horns with Mishriff in the Sandown straight is quite something.

St Mark's Basilica in winning action