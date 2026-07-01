Our columnist on why Saturday's Coral-Eclipse may prove the 'apple has rolled a little bit closer to the tree'.

"My daddy left home when I was three

Didn't leave much to my mom and me

Except this old guitar and an empty bottle of boozie. Now I don't blame him 'cause he run and hid

But the meanest thing that my daddy ever did

Was before he left, he went and named me Susie.” As we celebrate, a little wearily perhaps, the repetitive big race successes of Aidan O'Brien, and indeed his clever son Joseph whose horses shone so brightly at Royal Ascot, it should not be forgotten that the family boasts another racehorse trainer of considerable achievement. Young Donnacha O'Brien shouldn't need much introduction; he was champion apprentice and a two-time champion jockey in Ireland and, in his first season as a trainer in 2020, struck gold with a filly called Fancy Blue who won both the Prix De Diane and Nassau Stakes.

Porta Fortuna wins the Coronation Stakes

Then, a few years later, he sent out Porta Fortuna to run up a string of big race successes at two and three including at Royal Ascot (the Albany and Coronation Stakes), the Falmouth and the Matron. So, for all the acclaim directed towards his father and older brother, Donnacha, who will be just 29 next month, has more than proved that he can train good horses (from much smaller numbers) and that, as the Irish often say, 'the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.' As such, it was interesting to hear how highly he rated A Boy Named Susie before the colt ran in last month's French Derby, the Prix Du Jockey Club. Named presumably with allusions to the Johnny Cash hit record ‘A Boy Named Sue’ (his dam is called Soho Susie), he is a son of Starspangledbanner who is enjoying a fantastic year as the sire of Aidan O'Brien stable stars Gstaad and Precise. A Boy Named Susie has won just one race - on his debut at Killarney - from seven starts but progressed well last year, and later chased home Pierre Bonnard in the Group One Criterium De Saint-Cloud. On his reappearance in the Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown, he was beaten only a length in third place behind the subsequent Derby winner Christmas Day which suggested the potential was there for further improvement. I was commentating on the 'Jockey Club' for France-Galop (not in French) and, while Constitution River, Hawk Mountain and Montreal contributed to a tactical masterclass for Donnacha's daddy, it was clear that A Boy Named Susie would have finished closer with a clear run. Drawn wide in stall 13, jockey Maxime Guyon was buying tickets for the museum in the early stages but ended up on the rail in the home straight after a troubled passage on France's historic racecourse which is notorious for hard luck stories.

CONSTITUTION RIVER WINS THE QATAR PRIX DU JOCKEY CLUB! 🏆🇫🇷