Coral-Eclipse 2026 latest | Constitution River amongst seven declared at Sandown

Constitution River and Hawk Mountain have been declared amongst seven horses for Saturday's Group 1 Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.
Aidan O'Brien announced on Wednesday both of his big guns would run and they will be joined by outsider and likely pacemaker Flushing Meadows.
Donnacha O'Brien has declared A Boy Named Susie.
Owen Burrows' Gethin and Roger Varian's Saddadd provide the main domestic opposition, with King's Gambit also in there as a likely pacemaker for his Wathnan Racing owner-mate.
Of the nine horses left in at the six-day stage, only Joseph O'Brien's Galen and Aidan O'Brien's Causeway were taken out.
Aidan O'Brien is going for a 10th success in the contest after Giant's Causeway (2000), Hawk Wing (2002), Oratorio (2005), Mount Nelson (2008), So You Think (2011), St Mark's Basilica (2021), Paddington (2023), City Of Troy (2024) and Delacroix (2025).
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Coral Eclipse
Paddy Power: 5-4 Constitution River, 3 Gethin, 11-2 Saddadd, 13-2 Hawk Mountain, 8 À Boy Named Susie, 66 King's Gambit, 100 Flushing Meadows