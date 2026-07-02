Constitution River impressed Timeform in the Dee Stakes
Constitution River: Amongst seven in the Eclipse

Coral-Eclipse 2026 latest | Constitution River amongst seven declared at Sandown

Horse Racing
Thu July 02, 2026 · 3h ago

Constitution River and Hawk Mountain have been declared amongst seven horses for Saturday's Group 1 Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

Aidan O'Brien announced on Wednesday both of his big guns would run and they will be joined by outsider and likely pacemaker Flushing Meadows.

Donnacha O'Brien has declared A Boy Named Susie.

Owen Burrows' Gethin and Roger Varian's Saddadd provide the main domestic opposition, with King's Gambit also in there as a likely pacemaker for his Wathnan Racing owner-mate.

Of the nine horses left in at the six-day stage, only Joseph O'Brien's Galen and Aidan O'Brien's Causeway were taken out.

Aidan O'Brien is going for a 10th success in the contest after Giant's Causeway (2000), Hawk Wing (2002), Oratorio (2005), Mount Nelson (2008), So You Think (2011), St Mark's Basilica (2021), Paddington (2023), City Of Troy (2024) and Delacroix (2025).

Click here for Coral-Eclipse racecard & free video form

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Coral Eclipse

Paddy Power: 5-4 Constitution River, 3 Gethin, 11-2 Saddadd, 13-2 Hawk Mountain, 8 À Boy Named Susie, 66 King's Gambit, 100 Flushing Meadows

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING