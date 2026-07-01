The master of Ballydoyle had indicated that one or the other would run but both will now be declared after finishing one-two in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly last time.

After supplementing Hawk Mountain for the German Derby on Monday the picture looked clear, but that was muddied on Tuesday when he was taken out of the race and he halved in price for the Eclipse with bookmakers going 6/1 from 12s.

Those odds have been trimmed further now into a general 4/1 with Hawk Mountain joining Constitution River on the lorry to Sandown giving O'Brien the strongest of hands.

Constitution River remains the 5/4 favourite.

O'Brien is going for a 10th success in the contest after Giant's Causeway (2000), Hawk Wing (2002), Oratorio (2005), Mount Nelson (2008), So You Think (2011), St Mark's Basilica (2021), Paddington (2023), City Of Troy (2024) and Delacroix (2025).

He is also going for a fourth consecutive win in the race and looks to have doubled down his efforts in order to do so.