Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle report and replay: Kalif Du Berlais stays unbeaten

“He’s still a bit of a baby, he’s hung left and right up the run-in and he’s jumped a bit to his left. There’s lots and lots of improvement to come. He’s massive, all of 16.3 and is a real chasing type.

Winning rider Harry Cobden told ITV Racing: “I think we went an even enough gallop, we didn’t go mad, but I didn’t feel I was going that easily jumping the last down the back and he took a bit of cajoling but he jumped the second last well and winged the last.

The 10/11 favourite was given an almighty scare in the Grade Two contest by Givemefive, only overhauling his rival on the run-in and the 7/2 runner-up rallying bravely after that to go down by a half-a-length.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Trainer Paul Nicholls added: “He toughed it out, he gave them all weight. Whether we rode him right I don’t know, I’ll see what Harry says but he’s very much a horse for the future and we’ll look after him. I was thrilled with that.

“He’s had a hard race today, so I’d say he won’t run in the Triumph. Aintree is a possibility I suppose if we’re happy, but he’s won three from three now and if he didn’t run again this season it wouldn’t be the end of the world. He’s a horse we need to look after.”

Options open for promising runner-up

Harry Derham may also look away from Cheltenham with Givemefive, who McDowell owns in partnership with multiple major winner Brooks Koepka.

“He’s run a brilliant race,” said Derham. “Paul (O’Brien, jockey) and I spoke about it last night and the plan went perfectly and we just said if Cobden gets by us after the last, then so be it. I’m extremely proud of my horse’s run and he did everything right but just came second.

“Maybe (we’ll go to Cheltenham) but there’s a Grade Two at Fairyhouse two weeks later that makes appeal to me. There’s loads of options for him.

“I know that horse and he’s very genuine. I imagine he’ll be very tired and the lads can’t go to Cheltenham. There will be loads of very fresh and well-handicapped horses in the Fred Winter and he won’t be fresh and he won’t be well handicapped, so we might swerve that and go elsewhere. He’s a horse with a bright future and we’re looking forward to what’s to come.”