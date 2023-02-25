Beaten 16 and a half lengths by Lossiemouth and 18 and a half lengths by Blood Destiny in Ireland, this result emphatically boosted the claims of the Willie Mullins-trained pair ahead of the JCB Triumph Hurdle.

Pushed out for a one and a quarter length success, the Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned horse was cut to 5/1 for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham, from 8/1.

Daryl Jacob had moved smoothly through the gears on Nusret on the outside, though, and a mistake from Perseus Way at the last saw Nusret land with the initiative.

It soon became clear Paddy Brennan wasn't travelling as he'd like on Scriptwriter after the incident and he weakened tamely as Perseus Way kicked clear under Jamie Moore.

The 7/2 chance avoided the worst of the trouble as Sarsons Risk took a tumble as the race was developing down the back straight, with favourite Scriptwriter amongst those impeded.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

O’Brien, speaking away from the track, said: “I thought it was a great ride from Daryl and it was a very pleasing performance.

“He appeared to enjoy going on a bit nicer ground. It was a nice race to go for. Anthony Bromley (Racing Manager to the owners) thought it would be a good spot for him and I have to give him credit for suggesting the idea.

“We were hopeful he would run like that as that is why we went there. We had a form line through Scriptwriter (who was beaten by Comfort Zone at Cheltenham) and we thought he was the one to beat, but we thought our horse would at least be competitive with him.

“Daryl thinks he is better going right-handed but there aren’t many options right-handed before Punchestown. He will have the option of going to Cheltenham and there will be options at Aintree as well.

“We will see how he comes out of it and sit down with Daryl, Anthony, Simon and Isaac and work out where to go. I suppose the Boodles would be the obvious race but we will see how he comes out of it and what the guys want to do.”

As for winning rider Jacob he was equally delighted with the performance from Nusret.

Jacob said: “He is a lovely horse. I’ve always thought a lot of him. I thought his Punchestown was very good as he did a few things wrong that day but still came out on top.

“The ground the last two times was a bit soft for him but coming back to a sounder surface helped.

“I think right-handed is the preferred angle but he did finish third behind Lossiemouth around Leopardstown going left handed but if you had your choice you would go right-handed.”