Corach Rambler heading to Betfair Chase or Coral Gold Cup

Lucinda Russell’s dual Cheltenham Festival and Aintree victor made his eagerly-anticipated return in the Edinburgh Gin Chase in the Scottish borders but was in trouble before the home turn and trailed home last of five finishers.

Russell had intimated beforehand that a step up to Grade One level in the Betfair Chase next month could be on the cards – and while his performance was clearly below expectations, a trip to Merseyside will remain under consideration if the ground is suitable.

Russell’s partner and assistant Peter Scudamore, also Corach Rambler’s regular work rider, confirmed Newbury’s Coral Gold Cup the following weekend as a possible alternative, however.

He said: “Corach seems fine, as happy as anything. I wouldn’t run him on ground as soft as that again. We’ve been talking about it and he’ll go to the Betfair Chase if the ground is not too soft, or he’ll go to Newbury for the Coral Gold Cup.

“I think he just needed the run and the ground didn’t suit him at Kelso, a bit of both.”