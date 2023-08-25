Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes report: Live In The Dream claims Group 1 glory

The mare's Royal Ascot conqueror Bradsell (9/2) was a further three-quarters of a length back in third, with Makarova fourth at 40/1 and 16/1 shot Regional fifth.

As is often the case on the Knavesmire, the early pace held up incredibly well and Live In The Dream took full advantage, blazing a trail from stall four and not seeing another rival en route to a length victory over the reigning champion Highfield Princess (7/5 favourite).

The four-year-old son of Prince Of Lir, trained by Adam West in Epsom, had never competed at Group 1 level before but took his York rivals by surprise with a thrilling pillar-to-post victory in the hands of apprentice rider Sean Kirrane.

West said: “I never thought it was possible to win. We were laughing about there being six places and how his odds were so skinny. We should have backed him to win!

“I’ve had a Group 1 winner, it’s amazing. I think we’ll go to the Breeders’ Cup as I think he’s 10lb better on a turning track. That’s a big statement, but I do. He can get a breather round a bend whereas on these straight courses he usually can’t, but he just nicked enough today.

“We were going to take him for a race at Del Mar but we costed it, we’re not a big yard and it was too expensive to go.”

Pace has always been Live In The Dream’s number one asset and following placed efforts when getting a taste of Group action earlier in the season in both the Palace House Stakes and Temple Stakes, York was tailor-made for the Epsom-based speedster.

West added: “In the Temple Stakes we think the ground might have been a touch too quick for him and he hung a little bit away from the rail. Today with that tiny bit of rain he has been able to fully let himself down and keep straight.

“This is incredible I never thought anything like this would happen. Seven years I’ve been training and we’ve had him from a yearling and the journey has been incredible.

“I have to do what I have to do and if a horse shows the ability I will stick them in the races. That’s what I have always done. It’s a really tough game at the moment and you look at how things are and you think ‘is this a future’ and then you get something like this and it changes everything.

“I’ve always joked that we had the fastest horse in the south of England and we’ve just gone and proved it I think.”

America calling for surprise hero

The Nunthorpe serves as a ‘win and you’re in’ race for the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint and West is now relishing a trip to Santa Anita in early-November.

“I can’t wait, let’s take them on,” he said. “It is an amazing opportunity and something we never ever thought we would get.

“Trying to make ends meet to try to get that money together and both get him over there and get him back is just all taken care of and it’s some rollercoaster.”