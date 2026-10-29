Coolmore retire Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Gstaad to stud

The Aidan O'Brien-trained son of Starspangledbanner claimed success at a high level during his two-year-old season, winning the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar last November.

Having finished second to Bow Echo in the Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on seasonal debut, he went one better with a three-length victory at the Curragh on May 23.

Gstaad was unable to add another win to his CV but performed with great credit when again chasing home Bow Echo in the St James's Palace Stakes at Sussex Stakes.

He was last seen finishing eighth of 11 when sent off 7/4 favourite for the QEII back at Ascot on Qatar Racing British Champions Day.

"Gstaad was a remarkably tough and genuine racehorse who danced every dance at the highest level for two solid seasons," said Coolmore's Mark Byrne.

"To win a Coventry and a Breeders' Cup at two, and then come back to win the Irish 2,000 Guineas in record time shows incredible constitution and class. He is a smashing physical - a great-looking, athletic horse with a very good walk who was the most expensive colt at the Tattersalls December Foal Sale in 2023.

"Starspangledbanner is a top-class, proven sire who has enjoyed another fantastic year, and his stock have precocity, speed, and the scope to train on into Classic winners. We are absolutely delighted to welcome his most accomplished son to the roster."

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