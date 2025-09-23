Coolmore announce death of superstar stallion Wootton Bassett

In a statement they said: "Wootton Bassett, one of the world’s great sires, has sadly passed away today at Coolmore Australia, having suffered from choke and subsequently developing an acute pneumonia which deteriorated rapidly.

"Despite round-the-clock care from a dedicated team of vets, overseen by Dr Nathan Slovis from Hagyard Equine Medical Institute in Kentucky, he was unable to be saved."

Trained throughout his career by Richard Fahey for whom he won the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, he originally stood in France at Haras d’Etreham before being bought by Coolmore in 2020.

From the crops conceived in Ireland, currently two and three-year-olds, he had six Group One winners and 25 Stakes winners in total.

They included Camille Pissarro, Henri Matisse and Whirl while Albert Einstein, Constitution River, Puerto Rico, Composing and Beautify are among his leading juveniles in 2025