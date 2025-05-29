Coolmore announce death of sire Calyx

Coolmore have announced the death of sire Calyx due to complications following a foot injury.
The son of Kingman won three of his four starts including the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2018, and had himself developed into a promising sire in recent years.
His most high-profile progeny include the likes of French-based filly Classic Flower, the Paddy Twomey-trained Puple Lily and the Amo Racing-owned Persian Dreamer, winner of the Group 2 Duchess Of Cambridge at Newmarket in 2023.
A statement from Coolmore read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Calyx yesterday afternoon. Calyx suffered an acute foot injury mid-season; however, despite intensive treatments, it has been necessary to euthanise him on humane grounds."
"It is very unfortunate to lose such a promising young sire,” added Castlehyde’s Cathal Murphy on the Coolmore website.
"He was very strongly supported by breeders last year and looked to have an extremely bright future ahead of him."
