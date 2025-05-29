Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Calyx and Frankie Dettori win the Coventry

Coolmore announce death of sire Calyx

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu May 29, 2025 · 3h ago

Coolmore have announced the death of sire Calyx due to complications following a foot injury.

The son of Kingman won three of his four starts including the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2018, and had himself developed into a promising sire in recent years.

His most high-profile progeny include the likes of French-based filly Classic Flower, the Paddy Twomey-trained Puple Lily and the Amo Racing-owned Persian Dreamer, winner of the Group 2 Duchess Of Cambridge at Newmarket in 2023.

A statement from Coolmore read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Calyx yesterday afternoon. Calyx suffered an acute foot injury mid-season; however, despite intensive treatments, it has been necessary to euthanise him on humane grounds."

"It is very unfortunate to lose such a promising young sire,” added Castlehyde’s Cathal Murphy on the Coolmore website.

"He was very strongly supported by breeders last year and looked to have an extremely bright future ahead of him."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING