Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes: Fourth Group One for Tahiyra

Tahiyra won the fourth Group One of her career with a commanding performance in the Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes at Leopardstown.
The 5/6 favourite had been off the track for two-and-a-half months following her win in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot but there were no signs of rustiness as she travelled sweetly in midfield through the early stages.
Crucially Chris Hayes had clear blue water in front of him turning for home and his partner showed a smart turn of foot to go to the front approaching the furlong pole and ran on strongly to score by a length-and-three-quarters.
British raider Rogue Millennium (12/1) ran a huge race, coming home strongly to claim second ahead of Just Beautiful (6/1). Meditate made late progress into fourth.
Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 4/1 from 5s for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on QIPCO British Champions Day. She's 5/1 joint-favourite for the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
“No matter how many Group One races you’re fortunate enough to win that will always go down as a special one to us,” said the winning trainer Dermot Weld.
“All the pressure was on this filly, she’d won the Guineas and won at Royal Ascot and some of those that she’d beaten have fallen by the wayside but she keeps on winning. Chris rode her with confidence. We knew there’d be a good pace on, these are good fillies and it was an excellent renewal of the race. I’m sure the time is good and she’s very talented.
“She was 8 to 10 kilos heavier today than she was when she won at Royal Ascot and I was very happy when I saw Chris cruising there on the outside. I told him to gradually get there and that’s what he did.
“She’s an amazing animal, I have a wonderful team and it’s great credit to them. We’ve a lot to look forward to with her. The Breeders’ Cup has to be a possibility and there’s a decision to be made as to whether she stays in training next season.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org