Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes: Fourth Group One for Tahiyra

Tahiyra won the fourth Group One of her career with a commanding performance in the Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes at Leopardstown.

The 5/6 favourite had been off the track for two-and-a-half months following her win in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot but there were no signs of rustiness as she travelled sweetly in midfield through the early stages. Crucially Chris Hayes had clear blue water in front of him turning for home and his partner showed a smart turn of foot to go to the front approaching the furlong pole and ran on strongly to score by a length-and-three-quarters. British raider Rogue Millennium (12/1) ran a huge race, coming home strongly to claim second ahead of Just Beautiful (6/1). Meditate made late progress into fourth. Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 4/1 from 5s for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on QIPCO British Champions Day. She's 5/1 joint-favourite for the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf.

