Continuous improvement expected in Japan Cup

“We were going to go back for the Champion Stakes with him, but he got a bit of a temperature, so obviously when they get a temperature, you have to medicate them, and when you medicate them, it takes them out of the race,” O’Brien told Racing TV.

O’Brien has never managed to win the Japan Cup, but stable jockey Ryan Moore knows what it takes to triumph in Tokyo, having partnered last year’s victor Vela Azul for Kunihiko Watanabe.

Plans for a potential trip to Ascot for British Champions Day had to be shelved due to a minor setback, but the son of Heart’s Cry has now fully recovered.

Aidan O’Brien’s three-year-old followed up his Classic success at Doncaster by staying on to finish fifth in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

“But he’s back fine, he’s back cantering again, so the plan with him is to go to the Japan Cup (November 26).

“We were delighted with his run in the Arc. Ryan took his time, like he always does with him, and the pace just went a little bit slow in the middle of the race and that was the way it was, but he came home very well.

“Ryan was very happy with him after the run, he said his run was way better than everyone thinks it was, so hopefully we’ll go back to the Japan Cup with him.

“It’s a race we’ve never won and you need a good horse to win it, so it would be great if we could be competitive in it. It’ll suit him alright, because he’s a good traveller, he can handle fast and soft ground, it doesn’t matter.

“He’s got a great mind and he’s got a lot of ability that horse – he’s probably better than everyone thinks he is."

Meanwhile, stablemate Auguste Rodin is being aimed at a fourth top-level triumph of the year in the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Santa Anita.

The Deep Impact colt is a dual Derby winner and was last seen coming home in front in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

“That’s been the plan for him all the time,” added O’Brien. “He’s done great, too. He’s had a nice break from Leopardstown and that’s probably a break like he’s never had and he’s got strong.

“All the team are delighted with him and we’re really looking forward to it.

“He’s really grown up and he’s another horse that didn’t get a chance to mature, as we trained him for the Guineas and then on to the Derby, the next Derby and the King George, so it’s tough for those baby three-year-olds.

“But we’re very happy with him, he’s had a nice little run into this and we’re looking forward to it.”

