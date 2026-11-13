Constitution River retired to stud after lesion found on tendon

The three-year-old won the Prix du Jockey Club and Coral-Eclipse before being beaten in the Juddmonte International, Irish Champion Stakes and Champion Stakes, but was pencilled in to return to training at Ballydoyle as a four-year-old.

He will now go to Coolmore to start his stallion duties instead.

O'Brien told the Coolmore website: "It's incredibly disappointing. At the end of every year, we do a routine veterinary MOT on all the horses, and unfortunately, they found a lesion on his left front tendon.

“There was no guarantee he would be ready for his major targets next year and we never want to push them or take any chances, so the right thing to do is retire him now.

"To be honest, he was the horse we were most looking forward to staying in training next year. Both ourselves and Ryan [Moore] thought he was one of the most brilliant three-year-olds we've had here, but that’s life unfortunately, and he has done more than enough to earn his place in the stallion yard."