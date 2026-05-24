Constitution River attracts support for Epsom Derby with Paddy Power

As is common with the Coolmore owned runners, Constitution River holds entries in most of the leading contests but expectation had been that the son of Wootton Bassett would head to France for the Prix du Jockey Club [French Derby] over 10 furlongs.

A winner of three of his four starts, Constitution River jumped to the top of the market for the French Classic after impressing in the Dee Stakes at Chester, for all that he was sent off the 2/9 favourite.

The latest market moves suggest that those tentative plans have now changed as Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield explained: “We have seen some notable movement in our Derby markets this morning with Constitution River shortening dramatically to 5/2 favourite from 9/2 for Epsom after sustained support.

"He’s gone the other way in the French equivalent listing and has been usurped at the front of the market by Hawk Mountain for Chantilly.”

Paddy Power have pushed Constitution River out to 5/1 from 6/4 for the Prix du Jockey Club.

His trainer Aidan O'Brien, however, suggested that France was still Plan A when interviewed from the Curragh on Racing TV.

"I thought that was the way the lads were thinking but maybe I didn't hear yet," he said.

"I presume, and I thought, that he was going to go to France and Hawk Mountain might go to France as well. Maybe that's changed but that's what I thought."

Their latest betting for the Betfred Derby is:

Paddy Power: 5/2 Constitution River, 7/2 Benvenuto Cellini, Item, 8/1 Maltese Cross, Pierre Bonnard, 12/1 James J Braddock, 16/1 Bay Of Brilliance, 20/1 Ancient Egypt, Hawk Mountain, 33/1 Action, Causeway, Christmas Day, 50s bar

1/5 odds, 3 places each-way