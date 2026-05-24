Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Constitution River impressed Timeform in the Dee Stakes
Constitution River impressed Timeform in the Dee Stakes

Constitution River attracts support for Epsom Derby with Paddy Power

Horse Racing
Sun May 24, 2026 · 19 min ago

Paddy Power have reported a flood of money for Constitution River ahead of next month's Epsom Derby.

As is common with the Coolmore owned runners, Constitution River holds entries in most of the leading contests but expectation had been that the son of Wootton Bassett would head to France for the Prix du Jockey Club [French Derby] over 10 furlongs.

A winner of three of his four starts, Constitution River jumped to the top of the market for the French Classic after impressing in the Dee Stakes at Chester, for all that he was sent off the 2/9 favourite.

The latest market moves suggest that those tentative plans have now changed as Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield explained: “We have seen some notable movement in our Derby markets this morning with Constitution River shortening dramatically to 5/2 favourite from 9/2 for Epsom after sustained support.

"He’s gone the other way in the French equivalent listing and has been usurped at the front of the market by Hawk Mountain for Chantilly.”

Paddy Power have pushed Constitution River out to 5/1 from 6/4 for the Prix du Jockey Club.

His trainer Aidan O'Brien, however, suggested that France was still Plan A when interviewed from the Curragh on Racing TV.

"I thought that was the way the lads were thinking but maybe I didn't hear yet," he said.

"I presume, and I thought, that he was going to go to France and Hawk Mountain might go to France as well. Maybe that's changed but that's what I thought."

Their latest betting for the Betfred Derby is:

Paddy Power: 5/2 Constitution River, 7/2 Benvenuto Cellini, Item, 8/1 Maltese Cross, Pierre Bonnard, 12/1 James J Braddock, 16/1 Bay Of Brilliance, 20/1 Ancient Egypt, Hawk Mountain, 33/1 Action, Causeway, Christmas Day, 50s bar

1/5 odds, 3 places each-way

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING