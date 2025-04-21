Constitution Hill has fallen on his last two starts and connections are keen to see him set the record straight before being put out to grass for the summer.

Nicky Henderson is set to give his stable star one more piece of work this week which will determine whether Constitution Hill makes the journey to Ireland while his trainer has already given him a day out at the Lambourn Open Day on Good Friday.

"As you know he's the most laid back person on the planet," Henderson told the Nick Luck Daily podcast.

"He spent the morning eating grass surrounded by hundreds of admirers which is the whole point of the day. It is incredible and it gives you great pleasure to see that amount of people taking such a lot of trouble to go and see these horses.

"We have a parade of old champs and I actually took Constitution Hill up there to go with them because we were trying to say go and have a day out and walk round the paddock for 10 minutes and come home without getting battered which has been the case the last two times if you know what I mean.

"It was just a mental game. I can't say it made any difference but he just walked round like he does. I think he enjoyed the day and he's fresh. We've got to start making decisions shortly.

"He's got to have a school and then he's going to have one piece of work and that piece of work will determine whether we do or we don't. Nico will have one ride on him, one piece of work and that will tell us. If he's 100% he will go and if he's 98% he won't but we're thinking he's good. We must be aware that everything hinges on that.

"I hope we'll be able to."

Henderson also had news of Jonbon who is set to run in the Celebration Chase at Sandown on Saturday and Henderson believes Jonbon could play a crucial role in the title race.

"Jonbon has just come in," he continued.

"He's very happy. He's probably going to jump a fence tomorrow. That's what always switches his light on, wakes him up and tells him a race is coming; he's ready to go.

"I think he could hold the key to this whole thing because that is the one race with all the prize money, that and the bet365 obviously.

"We're all very good mates and so I think this is one we need. Dan [Skelton] deserves to have one."