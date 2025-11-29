Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
David Ord
David Ord on Constitution Hill's Newcastle fall

Constitution Hill reaction: David Ord asks where now after Fighting Fifth fall

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Sat November 29, 2025 · 1h ago

You can now login to read Sporting Life Plus content with your Paddy Power or Betfair account. Click the login button below for access to this article, further premium editorial including insight from Willie Mullins, free video replays, My Stable, and more.

'It’s sad, it’s really sad'

You’re watching the race and not for the first time can’t believe what you’re seeing.

But it’s true. The phone is buzzing, WhatsApp groups busily discussing it in real-time.

Constitution Hill, for the third time in four starts, has fallen.

It wasn’t supposed to be this way. Back in the spring of 2023 we were just waiting for the moment he produced the performance that the rating gurus were able to hold up their ten paddles for and confirm him the greatest hurdler of the modern era.

Now it seems rather than being at a crossroads we’re reaching the end of the journey.

A good summer, hiccup free autumn and bullish noises from home, had offered hope that the horrors of last spring were a blip.

But as he runs free with Nico de Boinville laying prone on the Gosforth Park turf, they’re back and you’re reminded of a golfer battling the yips on a putting green, a bowler unable to release the ball on his delivery stride. He's a horse who has forgotten how to do something that was so natural to him before.

How is there a way back from this? A safe route to return Constitution Hill to former glories?

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING