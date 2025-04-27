Constitution Hill prepares for Punchestown Champion Hurdle with spin over four fences

Henderson was keen to stress that Constitution Hill will not be going chasing any time soon, however.

He did his final serious bit of work on Friday and James Bowen has now schooled the horse over a few fences at Seven Barrows.

The hugely talented eight-year-old has fallen on his last two starts at Cheltenham and Aintree but is bang on course to try and set the record straight in the Boodles Champion Hurdle at Punchestown this Friday.

He said in a statement posted to X: "Constitution Hill jumped four fences on our Canter Carpet schooling strip this morning with James Bowen on top.

"Everything went extremely well and I couldn’t be happier with his condition. Nothing whatsoever should be read into the fact he schooled over fences, he is definitely NOT going down that route, but after discussing it with Nico, Michael, James and myself we decided this was the best thing to do.

"It was a brave decision but they are only baby fences and we hope it works.

"I’m also pleased to report that Jonbon has come out of the Sandown in good form. He’s understandably quite tired, but he’s been to every party and is such a warrior.

"It was unfortunate he bumped into a fresh horse but he beat Energumene and Edwardstone like he did at Ascot and if he was going to get beaten by anyone, it was always going to be by a Willie Mullins horse.

"That is, however, not in any way to detract from what a remarkable training performance it was. Well done, Willie; see you at Punchestown!"