Constitution Hill - next stop Milan
Constitution Hill - Rossa Ryan his new jockey

Constitution Hill latest: Rossa Ryan booked to ride Nicky Henderson star in Milan

Horse Racing
Tue October 20, 2026 · 43 min ago

Rossa Ryan has been called up to ride Constitution Hill in the Gran Premio del Jockey Club at San Siro.

He becomes the fourth different jockey in as many races on the flat for the former Champion Hurdler following in the footsteps of Oisin Murphy, Ryan Moore and Billy Loughnane.

Recent experience of riding at the track seems to have been a deciding factor with the weather forecast encouraging connections to travel to Italy rather than stay at home for the BetVictor St Simon Stakes at Newbury.

“It’s a bit of a mad one. I was in Milan last weekend and Nicky rang me yesterday in the morning to see what the ground was like. And then rang me in the evening to ask if I’d ride him. It’s a great opportunity,” the jockey told Sky Sports Racing from Yarmouth on Tuesday.

“San Siro is just like this place but the other way round. I was reading between Wednesday and Thursday there’s going to be 52millimetres of rain so it’s going to be proper soft ground. It looks a good race on paper; he’ll have a chance. I spoke to Oisin earlier and he said the softer the better, so we’ll see.”

https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/shop/horses-to-follow

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