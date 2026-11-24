Nicky Henderson’s former Champion Hurdler will be having his fifth run on the Flat but having won the first two, has since been well beaten in the September Stakes over this course-and-distance and in a Group Two in Milan last time.

Oisin Murphy returns to the saddle on Wednesday but his partner’s Timeform weight-adjusted rating of 113 leaves him 11 pounds below the top-rated horse in the race El Cordobes (124) and three other rivals all have higher figures.

As well as the Charlie Appleby-trained favourite, who was last seen finishing second last behind Benvenuto Cellini in the Breeders’ Cup Turf, Amiloc (122), Royal Playwright (121) and Lions Pride (114+) are also rated higher.

Constitution Hill was joint-third favourite alongside Amiloc with Sky Bet and Paddy Power on Tuesday evening, priced at 9/2. El Cordobes heads the market at 11/8 with Royal Playwright a 7/2 chance.