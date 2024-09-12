Constitution Hill in ‘particularly good form’ after wind operation

Nicky Henderson revealed Constitution Hill has undergone wind surgery as he looks forward to the new campaign with his star hurdler.

Although yet to taste defeat in eight starts under rules, the seven-year-old made it to the track only once last season, winning his second Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day. National Hunt racing’s pre-eminent star was unable to defend his crown in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival due to a respiratory problem, while a possible comeback at Punchestown in the spring did not come off after he was hospitalised with suspected colic. Henderson issued an upbeat report on Constitution Hill’s well-being after he returned from his summer break in July, though, and he has since undergone a minor operation ahead of a planned return in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on November 30.

Horse Racing Podcast: Leger thoughts & the ICF