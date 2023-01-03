Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Constitution Hill is a cut above his Kempton rivals
Constitution Hill is a cut above his Kempton rivals

Constitution Hill heading straight to Cheltenham

By David Ord
16:54 · TUE January 03, 2023

Constitution Hill will head straight to Cheltenham for his tilt at the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

Nicky Henderson's brilliant star is two from two this term having impressed with wins in both the Betfair Fighting Fifth and Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle but won't take a race in between now and the Festival.

The trainer has ruled out going to Ireland for their Champion Hurdle plus the trial at Haydock, and a bid to have a potential race switched to Cheltenham at the end of the month has been thwarted.

Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast he said: "I did have what I thought was quite a bright idea but it hasn’t quite come off and I can understand why. I did enquire as to whether we could have the International Hurdle, which was abandoned in December, rescheduled on Trials Day at Cheltenham.

Our racing team produced bumper profits in 2022

“If that had been possible I would have gone there with him and I really don’t like the idea of Haydock so I think almost certainly Constitution Hill won’t run again before March."

Sporting Life Arkle favourite Jonbon will have one more outing before the Festival as the trainer is keen to get more chasing experience into his charge.

“Jonbon will go to the Kingmaker at Warwick which is the only race he can run in really but I think Warwick is good. He’s been around there once and it’s a good jumping test. I think that will do him good," he added.

Mullins It Over Podcast - Festive reflections from Patrick Mullins

Epatante won the Champion Hurdle in 2020 and finished third and second to Honeysuckle in subsequent renewals, but having been comprehensively beaten twice by Constitution Hill, her future plans have yet to be decided – with similar comments applied to Relkeel Hurdle third First Street.

Henderson added: “We haven’t discussed (Cheltenham) with Epatante yet, we will see what she does. First Street is a difficult one – I mean where does he go? He’s on the verge of it, but he didn’t stay two and a half on that ground on the weekend. You would enter him anyway. He’s a very decent horse.”

Seven Barrows houses the Relkeel victor Marie’s Rock, who is on course to defend her Mares’ Hurdle title at the Festival before a potential step up to three miles in the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree.

Henderson said: “What I would really like to do with her is go to Cheltenham, I would love her to defend her title, and then I would seriously think about going to Aintree and trying her over three.

Sporting Life app

“We’ve always talked about it and everything did go swimmingly well, you find Constitution Hill coming into the the two-and-a-half-mile at Aintree.

“Are we tempted to put her in the Stayers’ (at Cheltenham)? The answer is probably no, we would stick to the Mares’ and then (look at Aintree) not just because of Constitution Hill, but because we’ve genuinely always discussed whether she would stay three.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING