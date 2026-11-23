Constitution Hill faces a stiff task after appearing among eight final declarations for Wednesday's Unibet Floodlit Stakes at Kempton Park.
The former Champion Hurdle hero has found life tough in Group company on his two most recent starts, having made a smooth transition to the Flat by winning his first two novice races at Southwell and Kempton back in February and March respectively earlier this year.
He came back from a 164-day break to finish fourth of five in Kempton's Group 3 September Stakes when ridden by Billy Loughnane and was last seen running on from near the back to finish fifth of 12 under Rossa Ryan in last month's Group 2 Gran Premio del Jockey Club at Italy's top track, San Siro.
The Nicky Henderson-trained nine-year-old now turns his attention to Wednesday night's Listed race over 12 furlongs where he meets the 114-rated El Cordobes (Charlie Appleby) and the 113-rated Amiloc (Ralph Beckett).
John & Thady Gosden have a strong recent record in the Floodlit Stakes and reply on Lion's Pride, while Andrew Balding saddles the four-year-old Royal Playwright, last seen filling the runner-up spot in the Group 3 St Simon Stakes at Newmarket.
Virtual Rock switches back to the level having won over hurdles at Huntingdon on Saturday, while the rest of the field is made up of Harry Charlton's lightly-raced three-year-old Besieged in first-time cheekpieces, plus the David Menuisier-trained filly Janey Mackers.
Oisin Murphy returns to the saddle aboard Constitution Hill, who will break from stall seven in the £60,000 contest due off at 19:00.
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