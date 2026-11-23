The former Champion Hurdle hero has found life tough in Group company on his two most recent starts, having made a smooth transition to the Flat by winning his first two novice races at Southwell and Kempton back in February and March respectively earlier this year.

He came back from a 164-day break to finish fourth of five in Kempton's Group 3 September Stakes when ridden by Billy Loughnane and was last seen running on from near the back to finish fifth of 12 under Rossa Ryan in last month's Group 2 Gran Premio del Jockey Club at Italy's top track, San Siro.

The Nicky Henderson-trained nine-year-old now turns his attention to Wednesday night's Listed race over 12 furlongs where he meets the 114-rated El Cordobes (Charlie Appleby) and the 113-rated Amiloc (Ralph Beckett).