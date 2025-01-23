Constitution Hill faces just four rivals in Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham on Trials Day as Lossiemouth not declared by Willie Mullins

Constitution Hill faces just four rivals in Saturday's Unibet Hurdle after Lossiemouth did not feature among the final declarations.
Speaking at a Dublin Racing Festival press visit to Closutton on Wednesday, Lossiemouth's trainer Willie Mullins confirmed a late decision would be made over the mare's Cheltenham participation this weekend, with severe gales and bad weather courtesy of Storm Éowyn assumed to be part of the equation in terms of travel.
Lossiemouth's absence leaves the Christmas Hurdle winner Constitution Hill with a seemingly straightforward task in his final prep run ahead of the Unibet Champion Hurdle in March, Nicky Henderson's stable star one of five runners alongside Harry Derham's Brentford Hope, Gordon Elliott's Fils d'Oudairies, Dan Skelton's Joyeux Machin and 125-rated Spirits Bay from the yard of Nigel Twiston-Davies.
More to follow...
