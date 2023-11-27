Constitution Hill could be joined by Shishkin at Newcastle

Constitution Hill will face a maximum of five rivals when he makes his seasonal return to action in the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle while Shishkin, who blotted his copybook by refusing to race at Ascot on Saturday, has been given an entry in the BetMGM Rehearsal Chase.

Not surprisingly, there are not many connections with a smart two-mile hurdler on their hands keen to take on Constitution Hill.

Since his racecourse debut in December 2021, the closest any horse has managed to get to Constitution Hill is three lengths, on his most recent outing at Aintree, where he beat multiple Grade One winner Sharjah.

That followed a nine-lengths stroll in the Champion Hurdle over State Man, another Willie Mullins inmate with a list of successes at the highest level to his name.

There had earlier been wide-margin wins over his stablemate Epatante in both the Christmas Hurdle and this corresponding race last year – and she herself was a previous winner of the Champion Hurdle.

So far, he has not looked like being beaten and he will be a very short price at the weekend to maintain his unblemished record.

There is a previous winner of the Fighting Fifth among his likely opponents in the shape of Hughie Morrison’s veteran Not So Sleepy.

He dead-heated with Epatante in 2021 and was last seen running a good race to be seventh in the Cesarewitch.