Constitution Hill and the great hurdlers

Constitution Hill bows out from jumps racing as one of the highest-rated hurdlers in Timeform's experience.

Constitution Hill was rated 177p at his peak, a figure that only five hurdlers have exceeded. That select list is headed by Night Nurse, who achieved a rating of 182 and won back-to-back Champion Hurdles in 1976 and 1977 during a golden age for the sport. The other hurdlers rated higher than Constitution Hill are Istabraq (180), Monksfield (180), Persian War (179) and Comedy of Errors (178) - all multiple winners of the Champion Hurdle.

Constitution Hill won the Champion Hurdle in 2023, when comprehensively beating a subsequent winner of the race in State Man, but his peak rating was achieved in the 2022 Supreme Novices' Hurdle. He beat Jonbon by 22 lengths and that performance has been rated as the best by a novice hurdler in Timeform's experience. Golden Cygnet, who was a brilliant winner in 1978 of the race that would become known as the Supreme, had previously set the benchmark with a rating of 176.

To add further context, Constitution Hill's Supreme win is rated 11 lb higher than the next best performance in the race this century, which was posted by Altior (166) in 2016. Constitution Hill made a spectacular Flat debut at Southwell last Friday, winning a mile-and-a-half-novice by nine and a half lengths to earn a Timeform rating of 106P, with the large P denoting he's capable of much better form.

