Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Constitution Hill winning the Supreme Novices Hurdle
No novice hurdler has earned a higher Timeform rating than Constitution Hill

Constitution Hill and the great hurdlers

By Tony McFadden
Horse Racing
Fri February 27, 2026 · 3h ago

Constitution Hill bows out from jumps racing as one of the highest-rated hurdlers in Timeform's experience.

Constitution Hill was rated 177p at his peak, a figure that only five hurdlers have exceeded. That select list is headed by Night Nurse, who achieved a rating of 182 and won back-to-back Champion Hurdles in 1976 and 1977 during a golden age for the sport.

The other hurdlers rated higher than Constitution Hill are Istabraq (180), Monksfield (180), Persian War (179) and Comedy of Errors (178) - all multiple winners of the Champion Hurdle.

Timeform's highest-rated hurdlers

Constitution Hill won the Champion Hurdle in 2023, when comprehensively beating a subsequent winner of the race in State Man, but his peak rating was achieved in the 2022 Supreme Novices' Hurdle. He beat Jonbon by 22 lengths and that performance has been rated as the best by a novice hurdler in Timeform's experience. Golden Cygnet, who was a brilliant winner in 1978 of the race that would become known as the Supreme, had previously set the benchmark with a rating of 176.

Timeform's highest-rated novice hurdlers

To add further context, Constitution Hill's Supreme win is rated 11 lb higher than the next best performance in the race this century, which was posted by Altior (166) in 2016.

Constitution Hill made a spectacular Flat debut at Southwell last Friday, winning a mile-and-a-half-novice by nine and a half lengths to earn a Timeform rating of 106P, with the large P denoting he's capable of much better form.

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

Read more about the only hurdlers rated higher than Constitution Hill:

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING