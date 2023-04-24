The Seven Barrows duo have both enjoyed seasons to remember, with Constitution Hill extending his unbeaten start under Rules to a perfect seven from seven - capped by a breath-taking successes in the Unibet Champion Hurdle and William Hill Aintree Hurdle - and Shishkin winning twice at Grade One level since the turn of the year, scoring in the Betfair Ascot Chase and Alder Hey Aintree Bowl.

The pair will be joined by several big names from this season, with the parade due to take place immediately after the first race, which is due off at 1.05.

Henderson revealed that he was looking forward to giving his star pair one last day out before the summer.

He said: “They’re both in fantastic form after Aintree and ran really well, so we’re looking forward to Saturday now. It’s great that Sandown have invited us down for it - we don’t get a lot of opportunities to do so apart from racing and various open days and things like that. People seem to really enjoy it.

“There were plenty who came to see Constitution Hill on the Lambourn Open Day, the place was heaving! He’s really popular with the public and that’s the surprising thing I suppose because he’s done it in such a short space of time. He’s only had a small number of runs in his life compared to what Sprinter Sacre and Altior had, but he does it rather spectacularly and I think people have really just taken to him.

“This will be their last day out and then they’ll go on their holidays, they’re only waiting to do this on Saturday and then they’ll be off!”