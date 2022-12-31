Ante-post Champion Hurdle favourite Constitution Hill was the undoubted star of the show, maintaining his unbeaten record under rules with another emphatic victory over stablemate Epatante in the Christmas Hurdle on Boxing Day.

Speaking at Newbury on Saturday, Henderson said: “They are all fine and have all come out of their races very well. They are all happy. We are just sort of juggling all the balls in the air.”

On the likely Cheltenham target for Epatante, who won the Champion Hurdle in 2020, the Seven Barrows trainer said: “I don’t know what we will do with Epatante. JP (McManus, owner) will make that decision in due course.

“She will be in the Champion Hurdle and I suspect she will be in the Mares’ (Hurdle) as well.”

