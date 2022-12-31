Sporting Life
Constitution Hill is a cut above his Kempton rivals
Constitution Hill is a cut above his Kempton rivals

Constitution Hill and Epatante take festive exertions in their stride

By Sporting Life
16:36 · SAT December 31, 2022

Nicky Henderson is “juggling balls in the air” as he reported Constitution Hill and Epatante to have come out of their Christmas clash in good shape.

Ante-post Champion Hurdle favourite Constitution Hill was the undoubted star of the show, maintaining his unbeaten record under rules with another emphatic victory over stablemate Epatante in the Christmas Hurdle on Boxing Day.

Speaking at Newbury on Saturday, Henderson said: “They are all fine and have all come out of their races very well. They are all happy. We are just sort of juggling all the balls in the air.”

On the likely Cheltenham target for Epatante, who won the Champion Hurdle in 2020, the Seven Barrows trainer said: “I don’t know what we will do with Epatante. JP (McManus, owner) will make that decision in due course.

“She will be in the Champion Hurdle and I suspect she will be in the Mares’ (Hurdle) as well.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

