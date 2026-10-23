After much deliberation following his first Flat defeat when fourth to Pride Of Arras in the Group 3 September Stakes at Kempton early last month, trainer Nicky Henderson and owner Michael Buckley identified this Sunday's Gran Premio del Jockey Club as a suitable target for the nine-year-old former Champion Hurdle hero.

The opposition to Constitution Hill once again looks strong, headed by the William Haggas-trained Dubai Honour who is 6/4 favourite with Paddy Power.

The globe-trotting eight-year-old Dubai Honour has only raced twice this year, finishing third at both Newbury and Chester, having been sent off the odd-on favourite when well held in last month's Listed Stand Cup Stakes on the Roodee when last seen.

Further British interest in the race comes via the Wathnan Racing-owned Silawi (6/1) from the Newmarket yard of Hamad Al Jehani, the George Scott-trained Phantom Flight and Venetian Prince for Andrew Balding.