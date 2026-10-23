Constitution Hill is 9/2 second-favourite with Paddy Power ahead of his return to action in Italy this weekend.
After much deliberation following his first Flat defeat when fourth to Pride Of Arras in the Group 3 September Stakes at Kempton early last month, trainer Nicky Henderson and owner Michael Buckley identified this Sunday's Gran Premio del Jockey Club as a suitable target for the nine-year-old former Champion Hurdle hero.
The opposition to Constitution Hill once again looks strong, headed by the William Haggas-trained Dubai Honour who is 6/4 favourite with Paddy Power.
The globe-trotting eight-year-old Dubai Honour has only raced twice this year, finishing third at both Newbury and Chester, having been sent off the odd-on favourite when well held in last month's Listed Stand Cup Stakes on the Roodee when last seen.
Further British interest in the race comes via the Wathnan Racing-owned Silawi (6/1) from the Newmarket yard of Hamad Al Jehani, the George Scott-trained Phantom Flight and Venetian Prince for Andrew Balding.
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