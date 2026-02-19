'Consistent' Livin On Luco all set for Eider Chase test at Newcastle

“I think he deserves to be high up in the market and we would be hopeful of him running a big race."

White said: “He had a good run in the Welsh Grand National last time having previously run well at Fontwell the time before that. He has been very consistent and conditions at Newcastle should suit him. He did a nice piece of work on Friday and he schooled well on Monday morning.

With the 154-rated Mr Vango heading the weights it means Livin On Luco, who White trains in partnership with Philip Hobbs, creeps in at the bottom of the handicap off 10st 2lbs from his mark of 128. And the eight-year-old will have his chances further helped with conditional jockey Callum Pritchard being able to claim a further 3lbs off his back.

Livin On Luco has shown his appetite for a real stamina test this term after landing a last gasp win in the BetGoodwin Southern National Handicap Chase at Fontwell before finishing fourth in the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow.

The Malinas gelding will embark on the near 700-mile round trip to take on nine rivals in the £80,000 feature as he seeks to secure a second success over fences this season.

And White believes that although the second season chaser is yet to run over the extended four miles and one furlong trip that he will have no problems in seeing the extra yardage out judged on his two previous efforts this season.

He said: “I think there is still mileage in his mark. He has grown, matured and filled out this season which is helping him get those longer trips. It was a very positive run at Chepstow and I don’t see why he won’t back it up here. He is a very robust character that does what it says on the tin.

“Everything he has done in his races has leant us to believe that a stamina test like this won’t be a problem.”

Scottish mission for Captain

Stablemate Captain Hugo could embark on a return trip to Scotland later this month to take aim at either the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso or the Grade Two bet365 Premier Novices’ Hurdle on the same card.

After winning two of his first three starts over jumps the Soldier Of Fortune gelding suffered a late fall while still holding every chance in the bet365 Scottish Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Musselburgh earlier this month. But after reporting the six-year-old to be none the worse for that tumble, White is now considering his two options at the Scottish Borders venue on February 28th.

He added: “Captain Hugo never really struck me as a Cheltenham horse this season, but I’m sure he will be in the future. It was frustrating that he fell at Musselburgh last time when he looked to be in the process of running a big race.

“They went a very quick gallop there, which he laid up with no problem, and I’ve no doubt he would have kept galloping all the way to the line that day.

“He has come out of that race fine and he has schooled well since. He is in the Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso, but there is also a valuable novices hurdle that day in which he gets in without a penalty. I hold him in very high regard.

"I’ve felt he is an Aintree or Ayr horse in his first season over hurdles. I think potentially he is going the right way to have a look at a Grade One at Aintree or a Scottish Champion Hurdle depending how he gets on in his next run.”

