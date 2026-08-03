Connections have entered Pershaada for the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York

A second entry stage has been a standing dish in France for many years and was trialled in the UK last season for the Middle Park and Futurity Trophy.

The Flat Pattern Committee were keen to extend the trial and York stepped up to adopt it for the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

A second entry stage was introduced for eight races at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival, including the Juddmonte International and Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes.

Royal Hunt Cup winner and Lennox Stakes second Rogue Diplomat was added to the field for the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes, Dubai Champion - a close second under Ryan Moore in a Goodwood nursery after drifting across the track - to the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes while Sexy Chick, Livenka and Crownbreaker were all entered for the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes.

Middleham Park Racing had previously announced their intention to take advantage of the new initiative with Pershaada.