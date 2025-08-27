Composing to join illustrious list of Group 1 winners?

Composing's comprehensive victory in the Debutante Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday not only marked her out as a genuine top-level contender, but it also once again underlined the significance of the fillies' maiden at the Irish Derby Festival.
Aidan O'Brien has routinely used the seven-furlong contest for a filly who has gone on to prove herself among the best of her sex. In the ten editions prior to this year's race, a remarkable ten runners for Ballydoyle went on to win at Group 1 level, including Oaks winners Love, Snowfall and Tuesday.
The only edition in that time which didn't feature a subsequent Group 1 winner from Ballydoyle was in 2022 when O'Brien won the race with Never Ending Story who went on to land a couple of Group 3s but was only placed in top company.
O'Brien's fillies have competed in the maiden in various states of readiness - with Love, Snowfall and Tuesday all included among those who came up short - but last year's race was won on debut by Lake Victoria who won all four subsequent starts as a juvenile, including Group 1s at six furlongs, seven furlongs and a mile.
The 2025 edition didn't seem likely to prove such an important guide to the top level when it was won by Composing, the second string on jockey bookings who had finished only fifth on debut at the Curragh. However, Composing showed marked improvement to get off the mark on Irish Derby weekend and has progressed on both of her subsequent starts to win the Silver Flash Stakes at Leopardstown and then the Debutante Stakes back at the Curragh (replay below).
Composing's Timeform rating of 107p places her behind only Prix Morny winner Venetian Sun (110p) among this season's juvenile fillies and level with stablemate True Love (107).
The Moyglare Stud Stakes, at next month's Irish Champions Festival, affords Composing with a chance to raise her rating further and add her name to the illustrious list of Group 1 winners who had used that Curragh maiden as a stepping stone.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.