Composing to join illustrious list of Group 1 winners?

Aidan O'Brien has routinely used the seven-furlong contest for a filly who has gone on to prove herself among the best of her sex. In the ten editions prior to this year's race, a remarkable ten runners for Ballydoyle went on to win at Group 1 level, including Oaks winners Love, Snowfall and Tuesday.

The only edition in that time which didn't feature a subsequent Group 1 winner from Ballydoyle was in 2022 when O'Brien won the race with Never Ending Story who went on to land a couple of Group 3s but was only placed in top company.

O'Brien's fillies have competed in the maiden in various states of readiness - with Love, Snowfall and Tuesday all included among those who came up short - but last year's race was won on debut by Lake Victoria who won all four subsequent starts as a juvenile, including Group 1s at six furlongs, seven furlongs and a mile.