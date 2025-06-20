Commonwealth Cup report and free video replay: Time For Sandals springs surprise

Time For Sandals provided trainer Harry Eustace with a second Group One success of Royal Ascot by springing a 25/1 surprise in the Commonwealth Cup.

The daughter of Sands Of Mali had the race won towards the far side from some way out, but as she raced in isolation down there, the challengers were massing by the stands' rail. Arizona Blaze (28/1) fared best of those in second ahead of the fast-finishing French raider Rayevka (20/1) but the winner was beyond recall, running on gamely under Richard Kingscote to score by a neck.

Eustace said: “To win here is like winning at the Olympics and to have two in the big races here is absolutely extraordinary. It takes a huge amount of effort for them to get here. The whole team have been immaculate with them and it is their effort that has got them here. “We planned to follow the American horse. Prior to today the draw was a concern then Karl’s (Burke) filly came out of one (in the Albany) and it gave us the confidence to stick to our side and stay there, but we didn’t have much choice anyway. “She had just been training very well and we felt we hadn’t seen the best of her just yet. A good strong pace to aim at is what she needed. It was a great ride by Rich and I’m delighted he has won on her it is fantastic. This is the hardest place on earth (to win), but they have just arrived in very good shape all the way through and they have trained super all year. “You have got to be very careful with Ascot as if you start getting your hopes up it tames you very quick. We knew we had good horses coming in good form, but we needed the racing luck and luckily we got it. “I’m not sure (about the July Cup). We hadn’t really planned past today. She is only three and it is very tough sprinting three year old fillies against the older horses, but I imagine we will watch the race on Saturday to see whether there are some standouts or not. She is a Group One winning filly so we can take our time with her.”

Richard Kingscote celebrates Commonwealth Cup success alongside Time For Sandals