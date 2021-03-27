Doncaster Saturday review: Royal Commando lands Cammidge

Royal winner of Cammidge

Charlie Hills has his team going well at the moment and Royal Commando was a ready winner of the Unibet Cammidge Trophy.

Kieran Shoemark took the well-backed 15/2 winner to the front approaching the furlong marker and he was never threatened from that point.

The Kevin Ryan-trained pair of Emaraaty Ana (13/2) and Brando (6/1) chased him home but were a length-and-three-quarters and a head adrift at the line.

"He's a bit of funny horse and runs in and out of form but fair play to Charlie and the team at home, they had him spot on for today," said the winning rider.

"They went very hard in the race and it set it up for a closer like me. He's a happy horse at the moment and long may it continue."

Rifles fires for Bethell

Artistic Rifles gave fledgling trainer Ed Bethell his first winner on turf, and second overall, with a gallant victory in the Unibet Spring Mile.

The 8/1 chance was completing a quickfire double for jockey PJ McDonand and rallied bravely when headed inside the final furlong to haul back Acquitted (8/1) and win by a head.

"I'm delighted, over the moon and this horse deserved a big one," beamed Bethell.

"Liam who rides him every day at home has done a fantastic job getting him to the track and I couldn't be more appreciative of the team at home. PJ gave him a great ride and Saturday winners on ITV are what everyone wants."