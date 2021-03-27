Doncaster Saturday review: Royal Commando lands Cammidge

Charlie Hills has his team going well at the moment and Royal Commando was a ready winner of the Unibet Cammidge Trophy.
Kieran Shoemark took the well-backed 15/2 winner to the front approaching the furlong marker and he was never threatened from that point.
The Kevin Ryan-trained pair of Emaraaty Ana (13/2) and Brando (6/1) chased him home but were a length-and-three-quarters and a head adrift at the line.
"He's a bit of funny horse and runs in and out of form but fair play to Charlie and the team at home, they had him spot on for today," said the winning rider.
"They went very hard in the race and it set it up for a closer like me. He's a happy horse at the moment and long may it continue."
Artistic Rifles gave fledgling trainer Ed Bethell his first winner on turf, and second overall, with a gallant victory in the Unibet Spring Mile.
The 8/1 chance was completing a quickfire double for jockey PJ McDonand and rallied bravely when headed inside the final furlong to haul back Acquitted (8/1) and win by a head.
"I'm delighted, over the moon and this horse deserved a big one," beamed Bethell.
"Liam who rides him every day at home has done a fantastic job getting him to the track and I couldn't be more appreciative of the team at home. PJ gave him a great ride and Saturday winners on ITV are what everyone wants."
Top Rank ran out a ready winner of the Unibet Doncaster Mile.
James Tate was saddling his eighth winner of the year and his charge showed a neat change of gear to go to the front passing the two furlong marker.
From there he was merely kept up to his work to fend off the late thrust of What's The Story (20/1) and persistent challenge of 3/1 favourite Montatham to win by a length and a head.
"I didn't have to do a lot there, he travelled beautifully and picked up to put the race to bed. That's probably as fast the ground as he'd want but I'd be very excited about this horse moving forward," McDonald told ITV Racing of his first winner of the afternoon.
"Fingers crossed he can compete at the top table."
It was a fine start to the winner's season, particularly as he was carrying a five-pound penalty.
Chipotle produced a polished and professional performance to win the Unibet Brocklesby Conditions Stakes, the first race of the turf Flat season.
Eve Johnson Houghton's charge is a 10,000 guineas son of Havana Gold and having taken a lead for the first two furlongs, he picked up nicely when switched to the centre of the track to challenge.
Soon in front he wandered to his left but straightened up by Charles Bishop, ran on strongly to the line for a two-and-a-quarter lengths victory over Wonderful World (7/2) and Makalu (7/2).
Richard Fahey's Vintage Clarets was sent off the 11/4 favourite and shaped with plenty of promise despite obvious signs of greenness.
The winning rider said: "We'd done bits with him but never asked questions of him at home. We came here as an unknown but he did it very nicely. He has a great temperament and is a lovely ride.
"I was keen to get a lead to educate him and from two down he's come alive and done it really well."
Johnson Houghton added: "He's always worked nicely at home but hasn't been overly drilled as mine aren't normally this forward. My worry was if he fell out the back of the tele the rest of them were rubbish so I can breath nicely now!
"It's a nice little pedigree, we've been very successful at the Tattersalls Ascot Sales where he came form. Anthony Bromley and I picked him out and I'm thrilled with that. He was bought to be a two-year-old, as all three we got from that sale were. It's not a bad start for the the Woodway 20 Syndicate."