Kyprios confirmed himself the top stayer in Europe by landing the Comer Group International Irish St. Leger at the Curragh.
Winner of the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and Goodwood Cup on his last two starts, Aidan O’Brien’s charge has proved very hard to peg back once in front and having tracked the pace, Ryan Moore sent him on two furlongs out.
The strong-travelling Hamish (5/1) looked a huge threat at that stage and held every chance inside the distance, but once he switched to the inside of the leader, it was clear he was beaten.
The official winning distance was three-quarters-of-a-length, with the pair seven lengths clear of Search For A Song (16/1) in third.
O’Brien said: “He’s very tough. He’s very relaxed and is always only in the gear that you want. Ryan gave him a great ride. He’s a great horse to have. He’s obviously a horse that gets a trip, but he has a lot of class. He’s very relaxed which is a massive help and helps him get the trip. He’s very brave, very clear winded, a good mover and a great mind. It’s just a pleasure to have him.
“He’s very easy to deal with and it leaves him with a lot of options. He was probably extra lazy today and maybe it was the soft ground that made him a little bit more laboured. He could go back to a mile and a half, but obviously we would love to have him around for the Gold Cup for the coming years because he is a unique horse. It was great that Eva (Maria Bucher Haefner, of Moyglare) was here to see him today.”
When asked if he could be tempted to run in the Arc, O’Brien added: “We’ll see what happens, what everyone thinks, and see what way the ground is going to be. He is only a four-year-old so for a stayer he is very young to have done what he has done already. We saw today that he just does the minimum, so it’s very hard to know how much is in there really. He’s out a great mare from a great family and obviously he’s by Galileo. He’s very unique really.”
