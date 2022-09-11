Kyprios confirmed himself the top stayer in Europe by landing the Comer Group International Irish St. Leger at the Curragh.

Winner of the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and Goodwood Cup on his last two starts, Aidan O’Brien’s charge has proved very hard to peg back once in front and having tracked the pace, Ryan Moore sent him on two furlongs out. The strong-travelling Hamish (5/1) looked a huge threat at that stage and held every chance inside the distance, but once he switched to the inside of the leader, it was clear he was beaten. The official winning distance was three-quarters-of-a-length, with the pair seven lengths clear of Search For A Song (16/1) in third.

