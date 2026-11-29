Come Walk With Me , up in class and trip for his seasonal return having ended the last campaign with two handicap wins over two miles, travelled and jumped well before battling home to see off the Harry Cobden-ridden 5/6 favourite Love Me Tender by three-quarters of a length, with Ballyfad five and a half lengths further back in third.

The Fairyhouse contest has been won by some star performers over the years and the likes of Love Me Tender (Willie Mullins), Ballyfad (Gordon Elliott) and Matin Midi Et Soir (Henry De Bromhead) all brought significant reputations into the contest, but it was Cawley's 18/1 outsider who had the last laugh under jockey Keith Donoghue.

"It's great for Eddie to get a big one like this," Donoghue told Racing TV. "He's a great man, he puts all his own money into it. He has any amount of horses, he's bred middling horses... every type of horse but he's put in the hard years and it's great for him to get a big one. In Fairyhouse as well, he loves Fairyhouse no different from myself. We're only from across the road so it's brilliant.

"He's as good a jumper as you're going to get. He had a race-fit horse there beside us and Eddie's would normally improve for a run. He could go back in trip - and he might have to go back in trip if Eddie would like to go to Cheltenham anyway.

"To ride a Grade 1 here is very special."

Cawley said: "Keith was the man who always said go over fences with him. Keith said forget about hurdles and he's a brilliant jumper. I don't think he touched a twig. That was the idea, to fill him up for something in the home straight.

"Having no run or no grass gallop for him, we're thrilled with him. It's a lifetime's work, no question about it!

"I think there's a bit left in the tank yet, let's put it like that. We might have to travel. When you have a horse good enough, you don't mind travelling."