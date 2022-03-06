In-form trainer Tom George has ruled Bun Doran out of a quick turnaround at Cheltenham but will rely on Come On Teddy for further Festival glory.
George, who is no stranger to Cheltenham success having saddled Summerville Boy to success in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and Polish-bred Galileo to win the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, will have to wait to see if the horse makes the cut for his preferred engagement.
The eight-year-old, who is owned by the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates, got off to a good start on his chasing debut, winning at Uttoxter in December.
Though well held by the smart L’Homme Presse at Cheltenham on New Years’ Day, he ran a fine second to Omar Maretti at Newcastle next time and will go to the Festival as a fresh horse, following a near two-month break.
George said: “He is entered in both the Ultima Handicap Chase and the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase.
“However, I don’t know if he will get into the Ultima. We will have to wait and see.”
Come On Teddy is a best-priced 16/1 for the Ultima, and 20/1 for the Kim Muir.
“The plan is to run at Cheltenham, regardless,” added George. “We are very happy with him and he is in good form.”
George has, however, ruled Saturday’s Doncaster winner Bun Doran out of the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase.
The 11-year-old gained the fourth chasing success of his career when landing the extended two-mile Virgin Bet Handicap Chase by a neck.
The Slad trainer will bypass the Festival with the Shantou gelding, however.
George said: “He won’t be going there, but he did well.
“It was a good day for him. He probably won’t go to Aintree either. He is an old boy who owes us nothing, so we will probably wait and see, take our time and see what pops up for him. We don’t have any firm plans for him.”
