George, who is no stranger to Cheltenham success having saddled Summerville Boy to success in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and Polish-bred Galileo to win the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, will have to wait to see if the horse makes the cut for his preferred engagement.

The eight-year-old, who is owned by the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates, got off to a good start on his chasing debut, winning at Uttoxter in December.

Though well held by the smart L’Homme Presse at Cheltenham on New Years’ Day, he ran a fine second to Omar Maretti at Newcastle next time and will go to the Festival as a fresh horse, following a near two-month break.

George said: “He is entered in both the Ultima Handicap Chase and the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase.

“However, I don’t know if he will get into the Ultima. We will have to wait and see.”

Come On Teddy is a best-priced 16/1 for the Ultima, and 20/1 for the Kim Muir.

“The plan is to run at Cheltenham, regardless,” added George. “We are very happy with him and he is in good form.”