Comanche Brave won the Flying Five Stakes: Report, reaction and free video replay

The bare facts will relate that Comanche Brave beat American Affair and Rumnstar by one and a quarter lengths and half a length but visually it was a far more impressive performance.

It's been quite a journey to this point for Comanche Brave who did much of his early racing over seven furlongs and even contested an Irish Guineas, finishing fifth behind Field Of Gold.

In April, he reverted to sprinting taking on no other than Ka Ying Rising in Hong Kong and it was no surprise he came up short at Sha Tin but it's been a tale of steady improvement since.

A Group 2 win here over six furlongs followed in May and while Comanche Brave couldn't back that up at Royal Ascot he won the Group 1 July Cup next time.

Dropped back to five furlongs here for the first time in his career, he had his doubters but he could be seen travelling supremely well under Billy Loughnane as the leaders approached the final furlong but he had a wall of horses in front of him, including American Affair hard against the rail.

The gaps, though, did appear as Rumstar and Rob Hornby drifted off the rail and Comanche Brave was brave enough to quicken through and sprint away from the runner-up, a Group 1 winner himself at Royal Ascot last year.