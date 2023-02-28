Third in the County Hurdle behind State Man at last year’s Cheltenham Festival, the eight-year-old was sent novice chasing in the early part of this season and was last seen finishing a well-beaten second to Arkle hope El Fabiolo.

Fences were soon placed on the back-burner with the Betfair Hurdle entering the picture, but when the unseasonably quick ground ruined that idea, a new plan was quickly hatched, which begins at one of Fowler’s old stomping grounds this weekend.

The winner of the Kelso handicap will qualify for a bonus of £100,000 if following up in any race at the Festival and although the County Meath-based handler insists the Morebattle Hurdle is definitely plan A, victory could set up a return to the County Hurdle in just over two weeks.

“We just need to jump through a few more hoops,” said Fowler. “He’s doing his last piece of work today, but I’m very happy with him and as long as we get through today, then we’ll be all set to go for the Morebattle.

“The plan had been to go for the Betfair Hurdle, the ground scuppered that one and then we kind of had our eye on the County, but this was kind of staring us in the face a little bit.