Collier Hill, Les Arcs and Rite Of Passage also took the road less travelled to Group 1 success

Following Ethical Diamond's win in the Breeders' Cup Turf, John Ingles looks at other horses who have taken unusual routes to the top.

Collier Hill: From bumpers to Hong Kong From a Catterick bumper to the Hong Kong Vase. Those wins book-ended the remarkable career of Collier Hill for his North Yorkshire trainer Alan Swinbank. After that successful debut at Catterick aged four, Collier Hill’s attentions were switched to the Flat. His first win on the level came in a classified stakes at Ayr but he progressed well to win twice more that season and went close in a handicap at the Ebor meeting. Aged five, Collier Hill returned better than ever, developing into a useful handicapper and winning twice, notably the Old Newton Cup at Haydock. The following winter he was tried over hurdles, and while he made a promising start by winning at Kelso, three subsequent defeats, two when sent off odds on, meant that the hurdling experiment was shelved but the question as he turned six was how much improvement, if any, did he still have left on the Flat? The answer was plenty. As well as winning a Listed rated stakes at Hamilton, Collier Hill made a successful debut in pattern company when sent to Sweden for the Stockholm Cup, his first win for the jockey who would become his regular partner, Dean McKeown. There was much more travelling for Collier Hill the following year when he proved better still, earning a Timeform rating of 120. He started off with three races in Dubai, winning a handicap and then outrunning odds of 40/1 to finish third on his Group 1 debut in the Dubai Sheema Classic. Back in Europe, he made all for a Group 2 win in the Gerling-Preis at Cologne and provided his trainer and jockey with their biggest wins to date when winning the Irish St Leger later in the year with Vinnie Roe, bidding to win the race for a fifth time, and Yeats, still to win the first of his four Gold Cups, among those he beat. But it was his final season, as an eight-year-old in 2006, that was to be Collier Hill’s most lucrative campaign when he was better than ever (rated 123). He went one place better than the year before in the Sheema Classic when runner-up to Japan’s high-class horse Heart’s Cry, but it wasn’t until the autumn that he hit winning form. A hat-trick of wins abroad began with victory in the Stockholm Cup again before much more valuable successes in the Canadian International and the Hong Kong Vase, the fact he won both races by a nose testament to his excellent attitude. Plans for Collier Hill to race on again at nine were shelved due to arthritis so he ended his career on a high with record earnings at the time for a British-trained gelding.

Collier Hill (left) wins in Hong Kong

Les Arcs: From hurdling to the July Cup No less remarkable was the career of a contemporary of Collier Hill, Les Arcs, a gelding who took a most unlikely route to the top of the sprinting tree before winning the Golden Jubilee Stakes and July Cup in 2006. Coincidentally, like Collier Hill he began his career in training with John Gosden, but while Collier Hill never ran for Gosden, Les Arcs had three runs for him in Sheikh Mohammed’s colours at three, all over a mile and a quarter. While he won a maiden at Ripon, he was soon moved on, and Les Arcs, who had been a $140,000 purchase as a yearling, was picked up at the Newmarket Autumn Sales that year for 32,000 guineas by Richard Guest. His new trainer had no reason to believe he had a sprinter on his hands at first, and Les Arcs was tried at a mile and a half and even over hurdles, though that proved a one-off after he was beaten nearly seventy lengths at Cartmel. He did win twice, though, in a classified stakes at Hamilton and a handicap at Wolverhampton, both at around a mile. As a five-year-old, the free-going Les Arcs began to show more ability and consistency, with headgear fitted for most of his starts. He won a couple of handicaps over seven furlongs at Musselburgh and Chester, with Timeform’s report on his Musselburgh win noting ‘so well does he travel that he’s worth a try at six furlongs’. But it wasn’t until after another change of trainer at the end of 2005 that Les Arcs’ true sprinting potential began to be realised. Joining Tim Pitt soon after the trainer had received his licence, with the headgear now left off Les Arcs proceeded to win his next five starts, improving rapidly into a smart performer and even proving effective at five furlongs as well as six. He completed his five-timer in the Listed Cammidge Trophy, run that year at Redcar while Doncaster was being redeveloped. Defeats in his next three starts suggested that Les Arcs had now reached his ceiling, though he wasn’t beaten that far in a blanket finish to the King’s Stand Stakes when eleventh in a huge field behind the Australian winner Takeover Target. Les Arcs was turned out again at Royal Ascot four days later in the Golden Jubilee Stakes, starting at 33/1 with Takeover Target favourite to complete a quick double. But that was without reckoning on further improvement from Les Arcs who, helped by a favourable draw, took his form to a new level with a neck win over another outsider, Balthazaar’s Gift, with Takeover Target back in third. Taking on many of the same rivals in the July Cup, Les Arcs, well drawn again, confirmed himself a high-class sprinter with a head win over the unlucky Iffraaj. Les Arcs made his final appearance that season when seventh in the Sprinters Stakes in Japan and proved hard to train thereafter, but that took nothing away from the progress and transformation he had made from his early days.

John Egan celebrates winning the July Cup on Les Arcs