Beauport marked himself as a bright prospect in the chasing ranks courtesy of a stellar performance to win a red-hot renewal of the Listed Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle.

The seven-strong field included the likes of a Cheltenham Festival winner in Corach Rambler and a Grade Two winner in Minella Drama, as well as a Grade One winner to boot in the form of last year’s Manifesto Novices’ Chase winner Millers Bank. Nigel Twiston-Davies’ charge - sent off the 5/2 joint-favourite - was one of just two runners in the field without chasing experience (alongside fellow market leader Bear Ghylls), but he quickly took to his new profession, taking over at the last fence from the front-running Minella Drama. The son of Califet was forced to battle all the way to the line by the closing Millers Bank – who was conceding 12lbs to the winner – but he found plenty to score by half a length and move jockey Jordan Nailor to within two winners of losing his claim. Beauport won in the silks of owners Bryan and Philippa Burrough, which were famously carried to success in the 1983 Grand National by Corbiere.

It was a performance which delighted Carl Llewellyn, assistant to Nigel Twiston-Davies, who said: "It was nice to jump well first time over fences and to have a good experience. “At the weights, he was well in on his ratings getting the weight from Millers Bank. He was entitled to win and I don't think he's surprised anyone. He might go to Newbury now at the end of November - there's a nice novice chase there." The winning jockey Jordan Nailor added: “That was very good and he jumped fantastically for a first-timer. We always thought he’d be better as a chaser and all my thanks must go to Damian who rides him at home and the owners for keeping me on him. “He can sometimes be a bit free and a bit numb and Brian (Hughes) said he was going to go a good gallop on Minella Drama so I was happy to take a lead because he relaxed. It’s lovely to have those Saturday horses and I look forward to seeing where we go from here. “I’m two away from losing my claim now and to have a horse like him helping me get the number down is amazing.”