Colin Keane admits error over expected Sandown whip ban

The Irishman has made a fine start to life in his role as retained rider for Juddmonte but fell foul of the British whip rules aboard Windlord in the Davies Insurance Solutions Gala Stakes.

He used it eight times as his mount edged out Caviar Heights by a nose, a number permitted in Ireland but the point which triggers a lengthy ban in Britain.

When asked if he was facing a suspension for the ride after another winner at Sandown on Saturday he said: “I’d imagine so, but it is my own fault. I’m too used to it at home. It is eight at home, but I’ve just got to obey by the rules here.

“I know six is the amount over here, but when I was in a ding-dong battle I suppose it just went out of my head. It is unfortunate (to miss the ride on Field Of Gold in the Sussex Stakes), but it is my own fault.”