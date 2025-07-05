Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsTV Guidenew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Colin Keane gives Field Of Gold a well-earned pat down the neck
Colin Keane - set to miss out on Field Of Gold ride

Colin Keane admits error over expected Sandown whip ban

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Sat July 05, 2025 · 20h ago

Colin Keane held his hands up for the error at Sandown on Friday that is set to cost him the ride on Field Of Gold in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

The Irishman has made a fine start to life in his role as retained rider for Juddmonte but fell foul of the British whip rules aboard Windlord in the Davies Insurance Solutions Gala Stakes.

He used it eight times as his mount edged out Caviar Heights by a nose, a number permitted in Ireland but the point which triggers a lengthy ban in Britain.

When asked if he was facing a suspension for the ride after another winner at Sandown on Saturday he said: “I’d imagine so, but it is my own fault. I’m too used to it at home. It is eight at home, but I’ve just got to obey by the rules here.

“I know six is the amount over here, but when I was in a ding-dong battle I suppose it just went out of my head. It is unfortunate (to miss the ride on Field Of Gold in the Sussex Stakes), but it is my own fault.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING